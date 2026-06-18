Seminole County man saves his father’s life with CPR during heart attack

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Seminole County man is alive and well, and first responders say it’s thanks to his son.

John Hill jumped into action and performed CPR after his father had a heart attack in March.

Hill was presented with a Citizen Life Saving Award on Wednesday for his quick actions.

Firefighters who responded to the scene also received life-saving awards.

His father is recovering from the life-threatening experience.

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