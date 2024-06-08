Seminole County offers low-flow toilet replacement rebates for some water customers

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Some Seminole County residents are being offered up to $200 dollars to reduce their water consumption.

Seminole County officials are offering a toilet replacement rebate program for water utility customers in homes built before 1995.

All they have to do is replace high-flow toilets in the home with EPA-certified WaterSence-labeled toilets.

In exchange, customers will receive a rebate of $100, with a maximum of $200 for replacing two toilets.

The rebates have been available since June 1 on a first-come, first-served basis and will remain until the funds budgeted for them have been depleted or until September 23, whichever comes first.

Funding for the rebates comes from the St. Johns River Water Management District and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

The program is only available for homes built before 1995 because those built after 1995 already have low-flow toilets in them, as required by the county’s building code.

For more information, including eligibility requirements, click here.

To learn more about EPA WaterSense toilets, click here.

