A Seminole County Public School para-professional was arrested for battery of a student

SANFORD, Fla. — The Sanford Police Department arrested 34-year-old Tyrone Bouie Friday in connection with two incidents that occurred at Seminole High School involving a student.

On March 6, a Sanford Police Department School Resource Officer was alerted about a staff member spraying water from a bottle onto the lap area of an Exceptional Education Student on two separate occasions.

On March 7, 2025, just after 7:00 AM, Sanford Police Officers arrested Bouie at Seminole High School and transported him to the John E. Polk Correctional Facility without further incident.

Bouie is charged with two counts of battery touch or strike, and two counts of cruelty toward child abuse child without bodily harm.

A Seminole County Public Schools spokesperson stated, “Seminole County Public Schools has placed Mr. Bouie on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Any allegations of misconduct by staff are taken seriously and addressed quickly. The district will fully cooperate with the investigation by Sanford Police Department as well as conducting an internal investigation.”

