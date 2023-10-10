Seminole County roads sees influx of traffic signals

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Within a three-mile radius of the Orlando Sanford Airport, half a dozen traffic signals have been installed within the last year.

The Seminole County Engineer said five signals have gone up along East Lake Mary Boulevard and State Road 46, and more are on the way. It’s an indicator of how much growth and development has taken shape in the eastern part of the county just outside of Sanford.

“They’re kind of where in areas of the county, it’s growing, but it’s really going crazy out there, you know, it used to be a two-lane road not that long ago,” said engineer Charlie Wetzl.

Wetzl said in order for new signals to be installed, they will look at whether there is a number of crashes at an intersection as well as the amount of volume of cars from side streets that bring traffic onto those roads.

Five years ago, more than 16,000 cars were counted on East Lake Mary Boulevard. Today that number is 25,000.

The light at 46 and Mellonville Avenue was activated last week, following years of flashing yellow and red. Wetzl said to expect more signals to come on East Lake Mary Boulevard as well as 46 near Millennium Middle School.

“And then FDOT warranted a new signal at 46 and Brisson, they’ll start design, and that’s probably another couple of years,” said Wetzl.

