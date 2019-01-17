Seminole County school officials tackle threats of school shooting

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fl. - Seminole County school officials are looking to set the record straight after threats that were aimed at two of the county's schools garnered attention on social media.
The threats were investigated and immediately deemed not credible, but that didn't stop questions from upset parents who learned about the threats online first.
Lake Howell High School and Lake Brantley High School were the targets of the threats.
"A student posted a picture on Snapchat and Instagram," said Lake Brantley High School Principal Dr. Trent Daniel. "We involved police immediately. It was verified as a copied internet picture and no threat to Lake Brantley."
A communications officer for Seminole County Public Schools said that officials investigate incidents on a daily or weekly basis and that the majority are not credible.
He said that most incidents are kept "under the radar" to not cause panic.
Officials told Channel 9 that a letter and phone message went out to parents of students at Lake Brantley to dispel the threats, but only after the rumors stared to spread online.
The two students who officials believe originated the threats were not allowed into school on Thursday.
