Seminole County Sheriff’s Office hosts recruitment event at KIA Center on September 3

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a recruitment event on Wednesday, September 3rd, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the KIA Center in Orlando, Florida.

The event aims to attract individuals interested in law enforcement careers, offering them a chance to meet the recruitment team and learn about opportunities within the Sheriff’s Office.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the salaries and benefits package offered by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

The benefits include paid retirement, medical, dental, and life insurance, wellness benefits, educational incentives, holiday pay, and a personal time off program.

The recruitment event is located at the KIA Center, 400 W Church St, Orlando, FL 32801.

