Seminole County votes to increase gas tax to 12 cents a gallon

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County Commissioners voted 4-1 to increase the tax you pay at the pump.

Beginning January 1st, drivers will pay 12 cents on the gallon, a 5-cent increase.

This is expected to cost the average Seminole County driver about $24 extra a year, the county estimates.

Commissioner Bob Dallari was the only commissioner who voted against it. All other commissioners voted to increase the gas tax, saying the county can’t cut anymore without taking a hit on public safety.

“Nobody wants to pick up the phone to call 911, and say I have an emergency, and we tell them hold on, you got to wait an hour,” said Chairman Jay Zembower.

Now, Seminole’s gas tax will be in line with other counties like Volusia, Osceola and Marion who already pay 12 cents a gallon. But it’s higher than Orange and Brevard counties that currently tax 6 cents a gallon.

The tax increase isn’t popular among Seminole residents as commissioners also discuss increasing property and utility tax.

Many residents questions if the county has made enough cuts to whittle down its $34 million deficit.

“We have cut and cut and cut; and we can’t cut our way out of this problem,” Zembower told Channel 9.

Zembower says this tax is expected to generate $8.8 million a year. The revenue will be used to fund new roads, resurface paved roads and help maintain public transportation.

It would also help to cover Seminole County’s roughly $11 million yearly obligation to Sunrail.

Zembower says the county cannot renegotiate how much it contributes to Sunrail because of previous agreements but says it will be vocal about the county’s future obligations to Sunrail..

