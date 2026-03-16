$10,000 scholarships available for Seminole County STEM students

SEMINOLE, Fla. — High school seniors in Seminole County Public Schools can now apply for scholarships of up to $10,000 through the Altamonte Springs Science Incubator program.

This initiative provides valuable financial support to students passionate about pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering, and math.

The AS2I scholarship program, generously supported by AdventHealth Altamonte and the Freeman family, is dedicated to nurturing the next generation of innovative thinkers and leaders in technical fields.

The application process is open for eligible seniors in Seminole County schools. Interested students must submit materials by April 17.

The program focuses on students who demonstrate a passion for STEM, which stands for science, technology, engineering and math.

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