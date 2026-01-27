48-year-old arrested after minors incident at hotel, police say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Altamonte Springs police arrested a 48-year-old following an incident involving minors at a hotel.

Police confirm that Edward McLaughlin faces charges of human trafficking of a minor and disorderly intoxication. Investigators reported that McLaughlin approached teenagers at the hotel, made sexual comments, and offered money for sexual acts.

Human trafficking involving a minor is a grave offense with strict penalties. The report indicates that disorderly intoxication suggests McLaughlin was intoxicated during the incident, potentially complicating legal proceedings.

McLaughlin is being held on no bond.

The case against McLaughlin is ongoing and further details are expected to emerge as investigators continue their work.

