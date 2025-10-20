Boil water notice for Greenbriar Neighborhood in Winter Springs

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for parts of the Greenbriar neighborhood in Winter Springs due to a water main break and service interruption.

Residents in areas such as Troon Trace, Torrey Pine Drive, Glen Abbey Circle, White Springs Lane, and Old White Way should boil their tap water for one minute to stay safe, following CDC and EPA advice.

The boil water notice stays until the issue is resolved and a survey confirms water safety. Residents may face intermittent water and discolored tap water from stirred-up sediment.

Winter Springs Utilities has provided contact numbers for residents with questions: 407-327-1800 for customer service and 407-327-2669 for after-hours service.

Residents are advised to follow the boil water notice instructions to stay safe until Winter Springs Utilities issues further updates.

