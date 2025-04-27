The City of Oviedo celebrates 100 years

OVIEDO, Fla. — The City of Oviedo hosted a special event dedicated to 100 years of unity as a community, providing a foundation for lifelong memories.

It was an afternoon of family-friendly fun, with activities including live music, food and cocktails. Themed around a 1970s-style carnival, the event also included a Walk Through Time in Oviedo to reveal the city’s special history.

The City of Oviedo The City of Oviedo celebrate 100 years with an unforgettable event for community members and visitors. (Lisa McDonald /The City of Oviedo)

All activities were free to the public, and all of Oviedo came out and walked down memory lane as they celebrated their centennial.

The event concluded with a laser show and fireworks, lighting up the night sky and marking the end of the celebratory activities.

