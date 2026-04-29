A. Duda and Sons marks 100 years of success

OVIEDO, Fla. — An Oviedo-based company cherished in Seminole County is celebrating a major milestone-“A. Duda and Sons” has reached 100 years of successful operation.

It all started as a small celery farm back in 19, and over the years, it has grown into an international business supplying fruits and vegetables worldwide. Tracy Duda Chapman shared, “Seminole County is obviously an important part of our company’s history... thank you so much again.“

Today, ' Duda’ is proudly run by the fourth and fifth generations, continuing its legacy of dedication and growth.

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