Fire hydrant painting and testing are underway in Lake Mary

LAKE MARY, Fla. — Fire hydrant painting and testing are presently in progress in Lake Mary as part of an annual inspection procedure.

The hydrant colors represent their water supply capacity, a vital detail for firefighters in emergencies.

Residents might see their neighborhood hydrants looking more colorful. This isn’t just for decoration but also plays an important role in emergency readiness.

The color coding helps firefighters quickly evaluate the water supply available from each hydrant, which is essential during fire emergencies. This initiative is part of routine inspections to make sure all hydrants are operational and ready for use.

The continuous process of painting and testing fire hydrants in Lake Mary seeks to improve emergency response by giving firefighters quick access to essential information.

