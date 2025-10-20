8-year-old hit by ricochet bullet intended for someone else, Casselberry police say

CASELBERRY, Fla. — The Casselberry Police Department remains focused on investigating the case of the 8-year-old boy who was shot in the upper leg at an apartment on Monarch Circle in Casselberry on Sunday.

Law enforcement responded and the 8-year-old was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital, treated, and released.

Police state it was not domestic violence or an accidental discharge.

An adult male resident of the apartment complex was reportedly targeted, and a 8-year-old male was hit by a ricochet. Additionally, another gunshot victim arrived at a Centra Care facility in Orange County, possibly linked to the Casselberry shooting.

The adult male at Centra Care is not cooperating with law enforcement.

Witnesses may have seen a vehicle fleeing the scene, but this is not confirmed. Police believe the incident was isolated and involved individuals who may know each other.

