Lake Mary All Stars take the win in their Little League tournament

, Fla. — The Lake Mary All Stars kicked off their Little League tournament with a commanding victory, defeating Palm Coast 15 to 3 last night.

The twelve-and-under team dominated their district matchup, showcasing their skills and determination as they aim for another trip to the Little League World Series in Williamsport.

The Lake Mary All Stars are set to continue their tournament run tonight at DeLand Little League, where they hope to maintain their winning momentum.

With a strong start to the tournament, the Lake Mary All Stars are poised to make a significant impact as they pursue their goal of reaching the Little League World Series.

