Orlando Health Lake Mary celebrated the birth of its 1,000th baby

LAKE MARY, Fla. — Orlando Health Lake Mary Hospital Center for Women and Babies celebrated the birth of its 1,000th baby this month.

Baby Koji, a healthy 6-pound 6-ounce boy, was born to Christopher and Katelyn, and he has a three-year-old sister named Akina. The family is doing well, and the hospital celebrated this milestone with memorable moments.

Orlando Health Lake Mary Hospital opened on January 11, providing comprehensive care as part of the Orlando Health Women’s Institute. It offers advanced technologies and services for high-quality community care.

The birth of baby Koji marks a milestone for Orlando Health Lake Mary Hospital, showcasing its growth and dedication to community healthcare.

