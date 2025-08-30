School Board of Seminole County tentatively agrees with SECA and NIPSCO on contract terms and pay

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — On Friday, the Seminole County School Board tentatively negotiated a contract agreement with SECA and NIPSCO regarding terms and pay.

Employees returning for the 2025-2026 school year will get a $0.39 hourly raise, whereas new hires on or after July 1 will keep their current pay rates.

The agreement was publicly announced through a joint statement issued by Serita D. Beamon, Superintendent; Regina Washington, President of SECA; and Bruce Washington, President of NIPSCO.

This tentative agreement is a great step forward in keeping the positive relationship between the School Board and its dedicated team of employees, helping Seminole County Public Schools continue to excel.

