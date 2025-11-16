Seminole community spirit makes FSU freshman and his family’s homecoming memorable

SANFORD, Fla. — Bokey residents and Seminole High School football fans are warmly invited to come together to celebrate and welcome home Ethan Pritchard today.

Pritchard’s welcome home escort is set to begin at 2:30 PM. The route will start on I-4, pass through downtown Sanford, and conclude at Pritchard’s residence.

Supporters are advised to line the route with signs, banners, and flags to express their support. If you look below, you can see the social post from the Sanford Seminole HS Football team’s Facebook.

The community is encouraged to bring an abundance of Seminole spirit to make Pritchard and his family’s homecoming a memorable event.

It’s a chance for everyone to come together and show their support.

