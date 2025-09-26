Seminole County Emergency Management set up sandbag sites for upcoming storms

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County Emergency Management has set up sandbag sites at two convenient locations, open daily from 8 AM to 7 PM, to help residents prepare for any upcoming storm systems.

Residents are welcome to visit the sandbag sites at the Old Geneva Volunteer Fire Station and Boombah Sports Complex. Since these locations are unstaffed, please remember to bring your own shovels to fill the sandbags.

The county is taking precautionary measures to ensure residents are prepared for any possible flooding or storm-related issues. The sandbag sites are located at 215 2nd Street in Geneva and 3450 E Lake Mary Blvd in Sanford.

Both locations provide sand that residents can fill their own bags with, offering a resource for those aiming to safeguard their property against potential water damage.

Residents are encouraged to take advantage of these resources as the county continues to monitor weather developments.

