Seminole County urges residents to discuss the floodplain management plan

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Residents of Seminole County are encouraged to attend a public meeting on Wednesday, August 20, to discuss the floodplain management plan.

The meeting is scheduled at the North Branch Library in Sanford from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The floodplain management plan seeks to lower flood risks, safeguard property and enhance community resilience.

Attendees will receive a presentation on the plan updates and can submit public comments. The plan assesses flood hazards and vulnerabilities, outlines goals for floodplain management, and includes an action plan with strategies and measures.

The upcoming public meeting offers residents a chance to engage with efforts to improve flood management and community resilience.

