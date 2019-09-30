Send your name to the Red Planet on NASA's Mars 2020 Rover

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - NASA’s Mars 2020 Rover is heading to the Red Planet and Sept. 30 is the last day to submit your name to fly along.
To date, more than 10 million people have submitted their names.
The Rover will launch on its seven-month journey in July 2020.
People have until 11:59 p.m. Monday to submit their names.
In 2017, thousands signed up for the chance to add their names to a silicon microchip onboard NASA’s InSIght Lander.
