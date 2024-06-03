Senior hunger impacting hundreds of Central Florida residents

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Senior hunger is a growing crisis in the United States, affecting millions of older adults nationwide.

As inflation grows, so does the senior food gap.

Those living on fixed incomes need help keeping up. Inflation is just one factor.

Fresh produce, meats, rice, and beans were just a few of the food items seniors were able to grab at the Advance Community Outreach Center’s Healthy Pantry Monday.

“Chicken and meat are very expensive right now,” Maria Sosa, a senior using the pantry, said. “I went to the supermarket yesterday and I had to put stuff back. When I went to the cashier I didn’t have enough.”

The 58-year-old has only been able to find part time work. So, Maria has filled her bags at the Healthy Pantry with nutritious foods once a month since January.

“This helps me a lot, they give me fruits and vegetables,” Sosa said.

Maria isn’t alone.

Every Monday, the center feeds nearly 150 families and nearly 4,000 every month.

“Seniors, with the low income, only living on social security,” Wanda Rios, the President of Advance Community Outreach Center, said. “They don’t have enough; they have to choose to pay their rent or to pay for food. So, they choose the pantry.”

“They’re strapped, they’re stressed, and this is a resource that can ease that financial burden,” Erika Spence with Second Harvest Food Bank said.

In partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, and with the help of volunteers, hundreds of seniors are able to walk through the healthy pantry and choose the foods they need.

“Very important, I think there’s a lot of need in the community,” Rios said.

“With having a market set up like this, it gives people the dignity to select the choices that are right for their family instead of a prepacked box which may have items that don’t serve their diet,” Spence said.

If you or someone you know is in need of resources from a food pantry, they can Second Harvest’s website here Need Help - Second Harvest Food Bank Of Central Florida (feedhopenow.org) to find a pantry nearest to them.

