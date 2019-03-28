  • Seniors First opens food pantry on select days to anyone needing meal in Orlando

    By: Kelly Healey

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Seniors First is known for serving food to senior citizens, but the pantry has opened its doors on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month to anyone who is looking for a meal.

     

    The expansion is part of the organization's annual "March for Meals," which celebrates the importance of Meals on Wheels.

     

    "It's an extension of what we do to provide nutritious access to food, and for those clients that don't have transportation, as well," Marsha Lorenz with Seniors First said.

     

    Officials with the organization said 1 in 6 people in Central Florida struggle with hunger.

