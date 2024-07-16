Sensitive mail at risk in Conway area after postal carrier robbed

ORLANDO, Fla. — 9 Investigates is pushing for details from law enforcement after learning about the latest robbery of a mail carrier in Central Florida.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

It happened July 13, in the middle of the afternoon, in the Greenview at Dover neighborhood right off of Lenmore Court. That neighborhood is near Conway and Curry Ford Roads.

Channel 9 Investigative Reporter Karla Ray has been covering these robberies for nearly two years and learned in this case that the crooks got away with the carrier’s universal arrow key.

READ: Thousands of people applied for a public housing waitlist to find system overloaded

“The car wasn’t there very long, and my [camera] did catch it, but because the sun was reflecting, it wasn’t really good to be able to hone in on,” neighborhood watch captain Debbie Branton said.

Branton noticed the suspect vehicle pulling in to the neighborhood moments before the postal worker, who everyone in the neighborhood knows, was approached.

“The mailman said they had been kind of following him on some of the streets, just to see where he was going to be,” Branton said.

READ: Trump assassination attempt: New details emerge in shooting

9 Investigates told you that the U.S. Postal Inspection Service has been aware of these robberies since before the pandemic. In March, we spoke to a carrier in Kissimmee days after she was robbed at gunpoint for her key, and less than two weeks later, we were in Winter Park moments after another carrier was robbed.

Just-compiled numbers show the robbery cases have increased nearly sevenfold since 2019.

“It’s quite shocking that it would have happened here, especially with an armed robbery, per se,” HOA president Sharon Walker said.

READ: Trump assassination attempt: Photos show cellphone, transmitter found next to shooter’s body

Neighbors want to see the Postal Service do more to protect carriers.

“Cameras would be probably a good way to protect,” Walker said. “Even though these people were masked, at least they could get a better visual.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group