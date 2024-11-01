Serial cop impersonator has been sentenced for a sex offender violation

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — An Osceola County Jury has sentenced serial police impersonator Jeremy Dewitte to seven years in prison.

Dewitte is most known for his many impersonations of being a police officer in the Central Florida area.

Dewitte has also been on the sex offender Registry since 2005 when he was convicted of battery against a child.

According to prosecutors, Dewitte did not register his vehicle with law enforcement back in 2022, which is a requirement for convicted sex offenders.

The maximum penalty for his charges is five years, but the judge in his case sentenced Dewitte to seven due to his prior convictions.

