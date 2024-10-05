Several launches planned for October from Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — October will be busy for crews working at Kennedy Space Center.

Three important launches are scheduled for the month.

NASA’s Europa Clipper mission is scheduled to launch Oct. 10 atop a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket.

Read: SpaceX to launch NASA’s Europa Clipper spacecraft to study Jupiter moon

The agency’s mission is to explore and conduct a detailed survey of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is aiming to launch ESA’s Hera mission next week.

The launch is currently set for 10:52 a.m. on Oct. 7.

Read: NASA selects SpaceX to develop spacecraft to deorbit International Space Station

SpaceX is also planning to launch a resupply mission to the International Space Station at the end of the month.

SpaceX is also working with the FAA to figure out an anomaly that happened during its Crew-9 launch last week.

Watch: ULA launches Vulcan rocket on 2nd test flight from Space Coast

United Launch Alliance also successfully launched its Vulcan rocket Friday morning from Florida’s Space Coast.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group