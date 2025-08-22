Severe storms bring gusty winds to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Severe storms brought 68mph wind gusts to the Orlando International Airport during the evening commute, and heavy storms also impacted our coast Thursday afternoon.

As Hurricane Erin moves away, the onshore breeze from the Gulf will continue to bring periods of showers and slightly cooler temperatures, expected to last from Friday into the weekend.

Despite the rain, conditions are expected to improve for the Friday and Saturday races in Daytona, providing some relief for event organizers and participants.

Elsewhere in the tropics, a system identified as 90L has a high likelihood of developing into a tropical depression. However, it is expected to remain away from the U.S., posing no immediate threat.

While the severe weather has caused some disruptions, the outlook for the weekend suggests improving conditions, particularly for events like the Daytona races.

Weather 8/21

Weather 8/21

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group