LEESBURG, Fla. — Severe storms have brought over 5 inches of rain to downtown Leesburg, leading to reports of flooding in the area.

The National Weather Service office in Melbourne has received multiple reports of flooding as the heavy rain continues to impact Leesburg. The storms are expected to move out and break up through midnight, offering some relief to the affected areas.

