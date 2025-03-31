Severe thunderstorm watch in North Florida; heat wave on the horizon

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new severe thunderstorm watch is in effect in north Florida through 9 p.m. tonight.

Channel 9 will be keeping an eye on that, we’re also popping up seabreeze storms locally, moving toward the coast by 5 to 7 p.m.

Clouds and an offshore storm that linger after sunset may affect tonight’s polar-orbiting crew launch.

On Tuesday, we’ll keep more late morning and afternoon storms in the forecast, more north of Orlando.

Then, the hottest weather of the year is coming with the first 90s!

