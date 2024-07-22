Sewer work in downtown Orlando closes some roads this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Drivers in downtown Orlando can expect a handful of impacts to their commute this week.

Channel 9 Traffic Anchor Alexa Lorenzo breaks down which roads are affected and for how long.

The closures started Monday morning at 9 a.m. and will remain in effect until Thursday at 4 p.m.

Robinson Street is shut down from Hillside Avenue to North Graham Avenue.

North Bumby is closed from Livingston all they way to T.G. Lee Dairy, and also from T.G. Lee Dairy to East Robinson Street.

It’s a lot to juggle if you drive through there, but alternate routes are pretty easy.

Livingston Street parallels Robinson, and so does Colonial Drive and State Road 50.

Getting out the door early can help you avoid some of the closures.

It lasts all week long and the stretches of road reopen Thursday in the afternoon.

