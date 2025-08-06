Sex battery suspect issued immigration hold

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Robelio Meija, a 29-year-old man from Winter Garden, appeared in court facing charges of sexual battery and burglary after allegedly assaulting a woman while her husband was passed out drunk.

Meija is being held on a $20,000 bond and has an immigration hold against him, which must be resolved before he can be released if he posts bond.

The judge ordered that Meija is not allowed to return to the scene or have any contact with the victim.

The victim stated that Meija got her husband drunk, and when he passed out, Meija entered her bedroom and sexually assaulted her. “When he was on top of me, he was fondling me and touching me,” she said, describing the incident.

The victim recounted that the room was very dark and she was in a deep sleep when the assault occurred. She initially thought the attacker was her husband until she felt the suspect’s face and used the light from her cellphone to identify him, at which point she fought him off.

Meija reportedly told the victim that he thought he was at his girlfriend’s house, although this claim remains unverified.

The victim expressed relief that the judge has prohibited Meija from contacting her or returning to the scene, but she remains in shock over the incident.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group