Sex trafficker from Florida receives 33-year prison sentence

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa man received a sentence of over thirty years in federal prison for a sex trafficking case involving several victims, federal prosecutors announced.

Demontrae Fagan, 36, was sentenced to 33 years and 9 months after admitting guilt earlier this year to charges of sex trafficking.

Prosecutors stated that in 2022, Fagan employed force, threats, and coercion to manipulate three victims.

Court records indicate that he organized sex-for-profit activities, posted ads on escort sites, and collected payments from victims.

Authorities stated that Fagan also employed one victim to assist with managing advertisements and recruiting others, all while wielding control through violence, drug use, and intimidation.

Investigators noted that victims were afraid of him, in part because he regularly carried firearms.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Tampa Police Department.

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