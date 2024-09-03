Shark Bar expands from Missouri to Orlando’s International Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The nightlife scene on International Drive is expanding rapidly, with four new bars and clubs opening at Pointe Orlando in September. Among them is Shark Bar, a new concept for Orlando but with a history in the Midwest.

Shark Bar is among the cluster of new entertainment venues called Live! at Pointe Orlando, an entertainment complex developed by the Baltimore-based The Cordish Cos. The bar opens Sept. 19 and has its debut event Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. Shark Bar will host a drag show produced by Blue LaLa Events, the event company launched by one of Orlando’s most famous drag queens, Blue Star.

Shark Bar has a retro surf vibe with beachy decor and bright colors throughout. Its 4,600 square feet is styled as an oasis, and the bar menu matches that theme. Rum runners and piña coladas join Shark Bar’s signature beach pail punch on the list of choices.

