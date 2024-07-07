Shark Week at the Clearwatwer Marine Aquarium

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Marine Aquarium is to have Shark Week at the aquarium from July 7-14.

Guests at CMA will get to see Dr. Chelsea Anderson, one of CMA’s new veterinarians who has a decade of experience in shark health care.

She will educate guests about the medical management of sharks and why shark conservation of sharks is important.

There will be entertainment for children as well during Shark Week.

There will be games like shark bingo, shark chats and shark mascot appearances.

