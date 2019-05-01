  • Sheriff: 4 deputies open fire on armed man in Apopka

    By: Sarah Wilson , Sarahbeth Ackerman

    APOPKA, Fla. - Four Orange County deputies fired at a man in Apopka Wednesday morning after the 49-year-old exited his home and pointed a gun at deputies, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said.

    Mina said the man ignored the deputies' commands to drop his weapon around 4 a.m. He said the man was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

    No deputies were injured.

    Mina said deputies had previously responded to the man’s home in the Sweetwater Country Club in Apopka in March after complaints of loud music.

    Mina said there was also a woman in the home. She was not injured.

