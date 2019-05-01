0 Sheriff: 4 deputies open fire on armed man in Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. - Four Orange County deputies fired at a man in Apopka Wednesday morning after the 49-year-old exited his home and pointed a gun at deputies, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said.

Mina said the man ignored the deputies' commands to drop his weapon around 4 a.m. He said the man was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

No deputies were injured.

Mina said deputies had previously responded to the man’s home in the Sweetwater Country Club in Apopka in March after complaints of loud music.

Mina said there was also a woman in the home. She was not injured.

This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News for live updates from the scene.

RIGHT NOW: @SheriffMina says there was a deputy involved shooting inside the Sweetwater Country club subdivision ----> live details 5AM - 9AM @WFTV pic.twitter.com/41FLeQIboV — Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) May 1, 2019

Shortly before 4 am Deputies responded to Majestic Oak Ln for a disturbance call. They were warned the subject was hostile to law enforcement, he emerged from the home with a gun and deputies fired. pic.twitter.com/xrAQrQdi3p — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) May 1, 2019

Sheriff Mina briefs the media about Sheriff’s Office activity in Apopka https://t.co/Y3OrVQp9Zu — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) May 1, 2019

A lot of deputies responding to what they are calling a "general disturbance" ---> deputies have blocked off the entrance at this Sweetwater Country Club @WFTV pic.twitter.com/xm1rPLz7BT — Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) May 1, 2019

Police activity in the Sweetwater Country Club Subdividion in Apopka, please stay clear of area. Media: PIO is responding. Staging will be at the StarChild Academy - 1550 N Wekiwa Springs Rd. pic.twitter.com/M77vS7Eu6J — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) May 1, 2019

