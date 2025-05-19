Sheriff: 81-year-old man murdered inside independent-care facility in Central Florida

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Polk County are investigating the murder of an elderly man from over the weekend.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd gave a brief update on Sunday to give initial details on the homicide investigation.

Deputies said the victim was found dead at an independent-care facility.

Judd did not say how the man died, but described his death as a brutal murder.

“What we know is he died a very violent death,” Judd said.

Judd said his department will provide more information on Monday.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group