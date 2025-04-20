Sheriff hopes DNA testing could help solve 45-year-old cold case death in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Seminole County are looking to solve a mystery that stretches back nearly five decades.

The body of 12-year-old Georgia Crews was discovered behind the Fern Park Shopping Center in Seminole County.

She disappeared on April 8, 1980, while walking to a convenience store.

Her body was discovered eight days later, over 35 miles away.

Her death has remained a cold ever since.

However, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma is hopeful that new DNA testing could finally bring some answers.

“With advances in technology over the years, genetic genealogy, and the ability to use data that has been collected and archived from DNA samples. We’ve had some success,” Lemma said.

Detectives and volunteers have been working for decades to solve the case.

