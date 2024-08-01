Sheriff: Man arrested for ‘utterly senseless and horrific’ fire that killed 4 people, 3 pets

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s investigators have arrested a man they say intentionally set a fire that killed 4 people and 3 dogs in Hillsborough County early Wednesday.

The fire ripped through the Plant City home along South County Line Road shortly after midnight.

Later that day, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Shawn Gossett, 25, who they said lived there.

PREVIOUS: 4 dead in Plant City house fire, officials say

Detectives said Gossett started the fire with the intent to burn the house down.

They have charged him with four counts of first degree murder, along with arson and aggravated animal cruelty.

Fire officials said the homeowner made a 911 call to report heavy smoke and flames had trapped people and pets inside.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Plant City house fire Officials said four people died in the fire early Wednesday. (Hillsborough County Fire Rescue)

“This is an utterly senseless and horrific crime where four innocent lives were tragically taken due to the evil actions of this man,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

READ: Tracking Invest 97L: Disturbance could strengthen into hurricane this weekend

Regarding Gossett’s arrest, Chronister added, “I want to commend our detectives and our partners at Hillsborough County Fire Rescue for their swift actions which resulted in the arrest of this individual and their relentless efforts to ensure justice is served.”

🚨𝐀𝐑𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐓🚨#teamHCSO has arrested Shawn Gossett, 25, for intentionally setting a house fire that took the lives of four people and three dogs.



"This is an utterly senseless and horrific crime where four innocent lives were tragically taken due to the evil actions of this… pic.twitter.com/sGxsGNHPgg — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) July 31, 2024

Sheriff’s investigators said they are working with the Medical Examiner’s Office and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue to positively identify the four adult victims.

Monitor WFTV.com for updates on this story.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group