Sheriff’s are on the lookout for a road rage shooting suspect in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a road rage shooting suspect after a shooting on the 417 Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. on the 417 south of Ronald Reagan Blvd.

According to the SCSO, during the traffic dispute, the suspect fired multiple shots into the victim’s truck.

The suspect continued southbound at a high rate of speed, driving what was described as a utility.

The driver was not injured in the shooting.

This remains as an ongoing investigation.

