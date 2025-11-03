Sheriff’s Office seeking suspect in overnight sexual assault near Barber Park

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was sexually assaulted in Barber Park, located at 3701 Gatlin Ave, on November 1, 2025, between 3:50 and 4 a.m., according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect in the attack is described as approximately 6 feet tall, weighing between 180 and 200 pounds, wearing all black clothing, and speaking with a thick Haitian Creole accent.

He was last seen walking eastbound on Gatlin Avenue.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has issued a press release regarding the incident, urging anyone with information to come forward.

The identity of the suspect remains unknown, and details about the victim have not been disclosed.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group