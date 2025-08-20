Sheriff’s Office targets high-risk roads in Marion County to reduce pedestrian accidents

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Marion County are targeting particular roads to decrease pedestrian accidents, with initiatives ongoing through next May.

The Sheriff’s Office is leading the initiative, focusing on roads with recent deadly pedestrian crashes.

Deputies will issue warnings or tickets to individuals violating traffic laws in these zones.

The Sheriff’s Office has designated certain roads as high-risk zones for pedestrian accidents, leading to increased patrols.

These roads have recently been the scenes of fatal incidents involving pedestrians.

