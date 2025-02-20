Shooter sought after driver struck by gunfire on I-4 in central Florida

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says a driver was shot by another motorist on Interstate 4 between Polk City and Auburndale Wednesday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim called 911 just after 3:45 p.m. She reportedly said the bullet went through the driver’s side window and grazed her while she was heading west in the area between the on and off ramp of State Road 559. She was treated at a local hospital, then released.

Interstate 4 shooting map This is the location where a driver was struck by a bullet on Interstate 4 on Feb. 19, 2025. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says it happened between the on and off ramp of State Road 559 between Polk City and Auburndale. (Source: Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

Sheriff’s investigators say the shot appears to have been fired from someone heading eastbound on I-4 at the same time. There is no evidence that the gun was fired by someone on the ground alongside the interstate.

The shooter is still at large. Investigators are asking anyone who saw the incident or know who it is to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200. Anonymous calls may also be made to Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-888-400 8477 or by dialing TIPS from a cellphone. You may also contact Heartland Crime Stoppers online or via the P3tips app.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group