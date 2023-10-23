Shooting investigation underway at Sanford apartment complex, police say

SANFORD, Fla. — The Sanford Police Department said they are investigating a shooting at the Stratford Point Apartments on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the police department told Channel 9 that it was a shooting with injuries, but information is limited at this time.

Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 10 and 11 p.m., and check back to this story for updates.

Read: Man hospitalized after shooting at Orlando gas station

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group