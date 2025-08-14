Shooting at Lake Monroe leaves one dead, police say

SANFORD, Fla. — The Sanford Police Department said a shooting at Lake Monroe resulted in one person being injured and later dying.

The incident happened at Vue on Lake Monroe, where officers responded to reports of a shooting. Police said upon arrival, they found a person with injuries that appeared to be gunshot wounds.

According to Sanford police, the person was taken to a nearby hospital but succumbed to their injuries.

Law enforcement officials have stated that all parties involved in the shooting remained at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation.

Authorities believe the incident to be isolated, suggesting there is no ongoing threat to the community.

