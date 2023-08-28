Shooting leaves man, woman dead in Orlando; homicide investigation underway

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police said two people died following a shooting incident in Orlando Monday morning.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of Azolla Street around 6:45 a.m. and said they found a man and a woman shot to death.

The Orlando Police Department is calling this a homicide case.

Orlando shooting on Azolla Street

Investigators have not released the names of either person involved in the deadly shooting.

Police have not said what might have led to the shooting or whether the man and woman knew one another.

Channel 9 has a news crew near the crime scene and is working to gather more details.

