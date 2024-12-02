Shoppers in Florida predicted to spend more than $900 this holiday season

ORLANDO, Fla. — Local retailers are hoping for record-breaking sales this holiday season.

The Florida Retail Federation is predicting that people will spend more than $900 on gifts, decorations, and other items this year.

The holiday shopping season is the biggest time of the year for stores.

Retailers bring in more than 20% of their annual sales before Christmas.

More than half of all consumers are expected to shop online this year.

