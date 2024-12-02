Travel Tuesday will offer worldwide deals on flights and hotels

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is typically one of the best days to book travel plans.

Historically, Travel Tuesday has the best deals, from flights to hotels.

Those deals include popular destinations like Nashville, Paris, and Florida.

However, if you’re unsure where to go, there are options to book flexible fares.

“You can book at the lower price. If, in a couple of weeks, you decide you have to change your dates, or maybe you can’t take that trip after all, you can get 80% to 100% of your trip price back to use on that next vacation or your rescheduled vacation,” said Hayley Berg, lead economist with Hopper.

Experts also recommend setting up price alerts and checking individual websites for the best deals.

