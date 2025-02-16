Showers and storms on the way to threaten Sunday plans

ORLANDO, Fla. — It is a quiet and warm start for Raceday at Daytona, but rain and storms will threaten the race this afternoon.

Scattered showers and storms will enter the area this afternoon as a cold front arrives.

The worst of the rain for the Daytona 500 looks to be in the mid-to-late afternoon. It will be very windy, with wind gusts over 40 mph and highs in the low 80s.

MORNING WX WFTV 2-26-2025

The rain will exit this evening, and clearing skies will cover the area. Behind the front, it will also be cooler, with morning lows in the low 50s.

Presidents Day will feature plenty of sunshine and cool temperatures. With dry conditions, Monday’s highs will only be in the upper 60s.

Warmer weather quickly returns on Tuesday, with just a few clouds. Temperatures will climb into the mid-70s.

Our next storm system arrives Wednesday, bringing the threat of rain and storms back into the area. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Another round of cooler temps is likely late week, with highs back down in the 60s.

