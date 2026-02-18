Sister Soul Food reopen after shooting injures four teens

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sister Soul Food is back open after a shooting on Sunday left four teens hurt and customers ducking for cover. The community came together to hold a prayer vigil on Wednesday morning.

As the doors for Sister Soul Food reopened in Parramore three days after a bullet-riddled the restaurant, you were greeted with a smile and a hug.

The daughter of the restaurant owner, Dejanay Whitehead, thanked the community for helping repair the building’s shot-out window and damaged TV.

“We thank you all for being there that day,” Whitehead said. “We thank you for standing with us and continuing to be here.”

Orlando Police said four teens were shot there on Sunday after a disagreement with other teens. One was critically injured, but life-saving measures from OPD look to save each of their lives.

Right now, no suspect is in custody.

As the community gathered to pray for this reopening, Bishop Derrick McRae with the Experience Christian Center said parents need to step up.

“At some point, we have to start taking accountability for ourselves,” McRae said. “Recognize we can’t manage everything, but the things we can manage, let’s do a better job of.”

Which he said starts with our kids.

“Let’s know where our kids at least are,” McRae said. “So, we can be accountable for their locations. Disagreement is something that happens in life. But can we disagree and also recognize we live for the next day? To try and figure out our disagreements?”

There are dozens of programs in Orlando for kids or young men who need a little guidance. A few are listed below:

My Brother’s Keeper - City of Orlando

NIYC – New Image Youth Center

Big Brothers Big Sisters Central Florida | Youth Mentoring

