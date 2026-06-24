Slate Auto unveils electric truck with 205-mile range and $24,950 price tag

ORLANDO, Fla. — Slate Auto says its new electric truck will start at $24,950 when deliveries begin later this year.

The company announced Wednesday that the 2027 Slate Truck will be sold directly to consumers and can be ordered as a pickup or converted into an SUV after purchase.

Slate said the truck will have an estimated range of 205 miles. The company said the vehicle’s payload capacity is 1,550 pounds, with a tow rating of up to 2,000 pounds.

The truck is designed without a touchscreen and includes physical controls. Slate said customers will be able to customize the vehicle with more than 200 accessories, including roof racks, stereos, seat covers, light covers and vehicle wraps.

Preorders are available for $300. Existing reservation holders who already paid $50 can preorder for $250.

First deliveries are expected in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Slate said the truck is still in preproduction, and vehicle specifications are subject to change. The company’s projected range is not an official EPA estimate.

The listed price does not include taxes, title, license, registration, government fees, destination charges, documentation fees or optional equipment.

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